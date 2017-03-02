Second suspect wanted in Newport News murder arrested in Atlanta

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man wanted in connection with Nov. 25 shooting death of a Newport News man was arrested Thursday in Atlanta.

Police spokesperson confirmed to WAVY’s Jason Marks that Kadara Antoine Miles was taken in to police custody in Atlanta shortly after 6 a.m.

Miles, 29, was reportedly found due to a tip detectives received through Crime Line. He and three others were named as suspects in December for the murder of 42-year-old Tommy Strayhorn.

One of the suspects, 33-year-old James Curtis Miles, was arrested in late December. Police are still looking for the third suspect, 27-year-old Marqui Rishawn Pittman.

