President Trump visiting Newport News Shipbuilding today

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — President Donald Trump on Thursday is scheduled to visit Newport News Shipbuilding — marking his first visit to the region since the election.

The trip comes just two days after his speech to congress, where he proposed a boost in military spending. That spending is expected to come in the form of a $54 billion hike.

Local experts say Hampton Roads could see a big chuck of the money, considering the large military presence. They say this type of increase could help our region in a big way.

ODU Economics Professor Vinod Agarwal said, “If we do increase the DOD spending by $54 billion nationally, it would have significant impact for this economy. Not necessarily in (2018), but you’ll start seeing it in ’19, ’20 and so on.”

Agarwal says 40 percent of the local economy depends on department of defense spending.He says the recession and sequestration have led the local economy to be stagnant in recent years.

Trump made several stops to Hampton Roads during the 2016 campaign season, but Thursday will be his first visit as president. It is unconfirmed exactly what the president will address in his Thursday visit to Newport News.

10 On Your Side will have complete team coverage of the president’s visit on air and online.