Portsmouth police searching for missing mother and son

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing mother and son.

Detectives say 36-year-old Christina Smith and her 11-year-old son, Emmanuel Wade, were last seen at walking from their home in the 4600 block of West Norfolk Road toward Cedar Lane, around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Since then, family members haven’t been able to get in touch with or find Smith and her son.

Police are concerned for the well-being of Smith and her son because they both have medical conditions that require daily medication that they do not have with them.

Christina Smith is described as a black female who stands at 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and a lion tattoo on her arm. Emmanuel Wade is a black male, 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing around 90 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and a light burn mark on his face.

If you see Smith or Emmanuel, call Portsmouth police immediately at 757-393-5300 or Detective A. Mannings at 757-718-6781.