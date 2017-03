PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – This week’s Hampton Roads Show Pet Pal of the week is Bonnie. Bonnie is a Bulldog/Boxer mix with a big personality from Heritage Humane Society.

Bonnie knows all her basic commands, walks very well on a leash and gets along with children of all ages and animals of all types.

If you’d like to make Bonnie a part of your family… get in touch with the folks at the Heritage Humane Society at (757) 221-0150 or visit HeritageHumaneSociety.org