ODU students to help workers in Greek refugee camp

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A group of more than two dozen students at Old Dominion University will be spending their 2017 spring break at a refugee camp.

University officials say the group is heading to Oinofyta, Greece to volunteer at a camp that houses around 650 refugees from Aghanistan and Syria.

One of the students, Kleopatra Moditsi, is a native of Greece. In a March 1 news release from the school, Moditsi said that dealing with refugees is a new experience for her.

“It’s a chance for me to see what these people go through, have a one-on-one conversation with them and see what it feels like to be uprooted to a place you didn’t plan on going to,” Moditsi said.

Another student taking part in the Greece trip is Megan Trent — who has reportedly never traveled outside of the United States.

“I’m anxious to experience something new, but I’m nervous because it’s a different culture unlike the United States,” Trent said.

Officials say the trip is part of the university’s alternative Spring Break program, which officers community service-based experiences.

A separate group of ODU students will visit Camp Summit in Paradise, Texas, where they will work with children and adults with intellectual and physical disabilities. The third group of students will rebuild oyster reefs in McClellanville, South Carolina.