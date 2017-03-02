‘ODU Monarchs Rise Up’: Students respond to racist video

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Old Dominion University students created a video in response to a viral racist video posted to YouTube last month.

ODU’s video, called “ODU Monarchs Rise Up,” features students and President John Broderick condemning the racist video and highlighting the inclusion on campus.

“We truly embody what it means to be a Monarch family,” one student says.

“ODU is a university that takes pride in the diversity of our student population,” another student says. “We do not stand for hateful messages or messages of intolerance. We are a student body that comes together in the face of adversity and we will always show solidarity, no matter your race, religion, creed. We are one ODU.”

The racist video was posted on Feb. 21. ODU Police Chief Rhonda Harris said in a statement Wednesday that the department is still following up on their investigation to identify the source of the video.