NN city manager resigns from airport commission amidst state audit

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News City Manager Jim Bourey just announced he is resigning from the Peninsula Airport Commission, in the midst of a state audit.

Thursday’s meeting started at 4 p.m. Moments after the meeting opened up, Bourey said he wanted to read a statement and announced his resignation.

“The past month has been a very difficult time for the airport and me. I fully stand by the actions of the Commission,” Bourey stated. He told 10 On Your Side he plans to remain city manager of Newport News.

The Newport News/Williamsburg Airport (PHF) indefinitely lost its state funding in January after the Virginia Department of Aviation discovered they used $3.5 million to guarantee a bank loan for the now-defunct PeopleExpress.

Secretary of Transportation Aubrey Layne says the airport’s spending was an “unauthorized use of funds.” Layne says the roughly $2 million the airport receives each year should only be used for capital improvement projects, such as runway or building upgrades.

Ken Spirito, the airport’s executive director, argues the loan falls under “air service development,” which is allowed under the state manual. He says if the spending rules were spelled out clearly, the commission would not have used state funds to pay off the loan.

