PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – According to Triple-A, by 2030, there will be more than 70 million Americans age 65 and older and the majority of those seniors will have a driver’s license.

Attorney Paul Hernandez from Kalfus & Nachman joined us to discuss how senior drivers can stay safe and how to know when it might be time to hang up the keys.

Kalfus & Nachman

KalfusNachman.com

The Hurt Line: 1-800 HURT LINE

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Kalfus & Nachman.