Landstown boys and girls hoops riding historic seasons into state tourney

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) – There are a number of banners over looking the gym floor at Landstown High School. On one wall are the many district and region championships, and on the opposite wall are the school’s state titles.

Both the boys’ and girls’ basketball teams are hoping to add banners on the state side. “Hopefully three games from now, we’re able to hang a different banner of there for the first time,” said boys head coach Dwight Robinson, who’s team captured its first ever region tournament championship last week.

Robinson has led the boys’ program since the school opened in 2001, and has had three teams reach the state final. All have come up short. “Hopefully the fourth time is the charm,” he said.

And his team won’t be alone when they travel to Fairfax on Friday. The Lady Eagles (26-1) are on a historic run of their own, now on a 26-game win streak, and also having claimed their first ever region tournament title last week. Head coach Vic Rosado’s group is back in the state tournament for a second consecutive season.

“We understand it’s just one game at a time, but the vision of being state champions, that all sounds pretty good right now,” said Rosado.