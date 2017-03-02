Kingsmill Resort in Williamsburg gets new ownership

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The Kingsmill Resort in Williamsburg has received new ownership in the form of Fort Worth, Texas-based Escalante Golf, Inc.

Escalante announced in a news release Wednesday that it has bought the resort from Xanterra Kingsmill, LLC. According to its website, Escalante owns several golf courses and country clubs across the country, including one in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

Kingsmill houses two 18-hole golf courses, and is slated to host the LPGA Kingsmill Championship in May.

David McDonald, President of Escalante Golf, Inc., stated March 1, “Kingsmill Resort is ideally located just a few hours drive from some of the largest markets along the eastern seaboard. It is the perfect place to hold a company meeting, to spend a weekend with family and friends playing golf and relaxing, or to make your permanent home. Kingsmill has all the components of a first-class resort beginning with a storied history, terrific golf, complete fitness center and spa, and a picturesque setting on the James River.”

The LPGA Kingsmill Championship is scheduled for May 15-21.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest news, weather and traffic updates.