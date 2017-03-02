Jennie Simms nets 30 points in Lady Monarchs rout over UTEP

NORFOLK (WAVY) — Jennie Simms scored 30 points as the Old Dominion Lady Monarchs defeated UTEP, 87-68 on Thursday night at the Ted Constant Center.

Old Dominion (16-12, 11-6 C-USA) has now won eight of its last 10 games.

Simms’ 30 points and seven assists led the Lady Monarch offense, while Destinee Young added her Conference USA-leading 15th double-double of the season with 14 points, 14 rebounds and a career-high seven blocks. Ashley Jackson was the third player in double figures with 12 points, six rebounds and four assists.

ODU remains in a tie with Charlotte (19-9, 11-6 C-USA), who defeated UTSA tonight, for fifth in the C-USA standings. The Lady Monarchs can move up to fourth in the standings and clinch a first-round bye in the conference tournament with a win over UTSA on Saturday and a Southern Miss victory over LA Tech tomorrow.