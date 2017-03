PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you are lucky enough to have a best friend with four feet and a wagging tail, you can spoil them with something from “My Best Friend’s Cupcakes.” This mother and son team develop healthy and delicious recipes that look so good you’ll wish they were for humans.

My Best Friend’s Cupcakes

(757) 754-1148

MyBestFriendsCupcakes.com

Find them on Facebook!

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by “My Best Friend’s Cupcakes.”