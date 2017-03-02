Home Depot hiring for over 500 positions in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Home Depot is hiring 540 new employees in Norfolk to get ready for spring, the company’s biggest selling season.

Home Depot is looking to hire cashiers and fill positions in sales, operations and online order fulfillment. There are opportunities for both permanent and part-time seasonal positions at stores and company distribution facilities.

If you’re interested in applying, go online and select “see all hourly jobs.” Then, enter your desired location and click “search.”