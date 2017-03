PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Retailer Hhgregg announced Thursday that 88 stores will be closed nationwide, including several locations in the Hampton Roads region.

In a news release, the company said the move was made to “reallocate resources” and “return to profitability.” The closings are expected to affect the jobs of 1,500 across the country.

Stores in Newport News, Virginia Beach and Chesapeake are listed among those closing.

