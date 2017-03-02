Gloucester Planning Commission votes in favor of proposed solar farm

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The Gloucester Planning Commission voted unanimously to approve a solar facility Thursday.
Kevin Day with Strata Solar LLC confirmed the commission voted 7-0 in favor of the solar farm.
The facility would be located on a 203-acre parcel located on John Clayton Memorial Highway.
Strata Solar applied for a conditional use permit to build the solar farm in January.
Proposal made for solar farm in Gloucester County
The Board of Supervisors will meet on April 4 to discuss the matter.