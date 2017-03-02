Former Chesapeake Fire Lt. to serve over 10 years in case involving minors

Related Coverage Former fire lieutenant pleads guilty to sending inappropriate messages to minors

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A former Chesapeake Fire Department lieutenant was sentenced to a little over 10 years in prison on Thursday for sending inappropriate messages to minors.

Court documents say 50-year-old Thomas W. Almberg, of Virginia Beach, frequented several social media sites looking for teenage girls to chat with. In January, he met a 15-year-old boy pretending to be a 16-year-old girl on an interactive video game, Clash of Clans. The two began chatting and text messaging. Over the next two months, they exchanged over 8,000 text messages. Court documents say the conversations quickly grew to be sexually graphic.

In April, Almberg met a 16-year-old girl on a different mobile chat application. Their conversation also became sexual in nature, and they exchanged sexually explicit photos. Earlier this year, in May, Almberg went to the girl’s workplace in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, where he propositioned her for sex. She declined, he left and was taken into custody shortly after.

Almbery will also serve 25 years of supervised release and ordered to register as a sex offender upon release from prison.