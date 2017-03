PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Slover Library in Norfolk has already been praised for its architectural design, but now fashion designers will rule the rows of books!

The Metallic Gala

Benefits Friends of Norfolk Public Library

Saturday, April 1st at 6:30 p.m.

Slover Library

Tickets & Information: NorfolkPublicLibrary.org

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Norfolk Public Libraries.