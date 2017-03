VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Crews extinguished a shed fire in the Dunbarton section of Virginia Beach Wednesday.

Firefighters were called to the 800 block of Yearling Court around 11:38 p.m. Crews reported a large shed had gone up in flames.

No one was hurt and the home nearby was not damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

