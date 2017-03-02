Coast Guard rescues four in rough seas near Thimble Shoals Channel

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Coast Guard rescued four people in Thimble Shoals Channel off Virginia Beach on Thursday.

Coast Guard Sector Hampton Roads received a request for assistance around 5:30 a.m. for a boat with four people aboard that became disabled due to heavy winds and rough seas. Towboat US crews were unable to assist due to those weather conditions.

A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Station Little Creek launched around 6 a.m. The crew arrived on scene and took the vessel, which became disabled after losing its mainsail in five-foot seas and 25-knot winds, in tow at around 6:30 a.m.

The Coast Guard towed the sailboat to Cobb’s Marina in Norfolk, arriving at about 10:45 a.m.

No injuries were reported.