PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today is from Norfolk Police and Fire Departments and they’re here today to tell us about the 9th Annual Guns & Hoses Charity Hockey Game to benefit CHKD.

9th Annual Guns and Hoses Charity Hockey Game

Saturday at 2 p.m.

Norfolk Scope

For tickets or t-shirts contact Sgt. DeLeo at (757) 757-651-8831