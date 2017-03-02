2 years later, family continues to seek justice for Chesapeake man’s shooting death

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Two years after a Chesapeake man was gunned down, family members are still seeking justice.

Levi Frederick, 23, died in a drive-by shooting on Mar. 2, 2015. According to police, the gunman fired up to 15 shots on River Creek Road, injuring one man and killing Levi.

No one has been charged.

Thursday, family members and friends gathered at his grave site, releasing balloons and sharing memories.

“I want to thank everybody for not getting that spirit of vengeance,” the victim’s brother, Mareques, said. “Because vengeance don’t belong to us, it belongs to the Lord… I know we may not know who done it and they haven’t caught nobody yet, but I do believe that one day, God is gonna prick his heart.”

The victim’s mother, Chanda, spoke to 10 On Your Side while holding her granddaughter, Levi’s daughter, who was born after his death.

“She looks just like him… The only thing I got left of my son, so I hold her close to me,” Chanda said. “She’s gotta grow up without her father… It’s just not fair to her.”

After visiting the grave site, loved ones traveled back to the scene. There, they lit candles and wrote messages on a large cross.

“I’ll never stop fighting for justice,” Chanda said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.