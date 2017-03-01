Report: Wind gust knocks over door panel at Greenbrier Mall entrance

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A wind gust caused one of the entrances to get blown over at the Greenbrier Mall in Chesapeake.

Capt. Scott Saunders with the Chesapeake Fire Department says they received a report Wednesday of wind knocking over an entire door panel at the mall.

WAVY producer Stephanie Duke-Cooke, who was at the mall at the time, captured an image of the moment immediately after the doors were blown over.

Stephanie reports that a gust of wind blew through and the doors closest to the outside of the mall began to fall over — forcing her to run for safety.

WAVY’s Erin Kelly reports the remaining door panels later fell over.

Saunders says there are live wires as well as arching and sparking wires at the entrance.

