Washington Food Mart in Suffolk robbed at gunpoint

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are searching for the man who robbed the Washington Food Mart at gunpoint in Suffolk Wednesday evening.

Police were called to the store, located in the 700 block of West Washington Street, at 7:58 p.m. Police say a man entered the store, showed a gun and demanded money. The suspect then ran off with cash.

No injuries were reported.

Police believe the same suspect is connected to an armed robbery at Domino’s Pizza on Monday.

If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.