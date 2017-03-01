Virginia Beach police seek missing 11-year-old girl

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are searching for an 11-year-old girl who ran away Wednesday.

Ena Cambria Martin was last seen around 3:36 p.m. on Wednesday in the 5000 block of Legacy Way.

Police described Ena as 4 feet 5 inches tall. She weighs about 62 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing grey pants, a striped white and grey top, a teal hoodie with sequence star design and brown boots.

Police say Ena was carrying two book bags — one that is white and teal another with a Disney design.

If you know anything about Ena’s whereabouts, call Virginia Beach police at 757-385-5000.