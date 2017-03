VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A brush fire broke out along a busy road in Virginia Beach Wednesday afternoon.

According to dispatchers, the fire was in the area of London Bridge Road and Nimmo Parkway. They started receiving calls about it just before 3 p.m.

Images from the scene show flames just off the side of the road, near power lines.

Dispatchers say there was no damage to vehicles and structures. There’s no word yet what sparked the fire. Stay with WAVY for updates.