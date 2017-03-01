Video: Officer tackles man swinging bat outside police station

WEST COVINA, Calif. (NBC) — Police in Los Angeles have released video of an officer tackling a man who was swinging a baseball bat into the windows of a police station.

On Monday morning, a man later identified as 28-year-old Christopher Rivas began striking the outside window of the West Covina Police Department.

He then stood there in the open doorway swinging the bat, which frightened some people inside. Three women who were inside the lobby were seen running from cover.

Finally, one officer approached Rivas from Behind and tackled him in the doorway — knocking him into the lobby where he was subdued.

Rivas suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. He was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest.

Rivas was later released for treatment and evaluation.