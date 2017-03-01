USS Bataan deploying from Norfolk following delay


170221-N-HP188-041 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 21, 2017) The multipurpose amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) conducts a live-fire exercise with the ship's RIM 116 Rolling Airframe Missile Weapons System. Bataan is underway in preparation for a scheduled upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Petty Officer Mutis A. Capizzi/ Released)
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Following a short delay, sailors and marines aboard the USS Bataan will depart Wednesday from Naval Station Norfolk.

The Bataan is departing Norfolk with the rest of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group, which began deploying last weekend.

Crew aboard the Bataan were originally scheduled to leave Norfolk Tuesday, but Navy officials decided to delay the deployment by one day.

Ships including the USS Mesa Verde and USS Carter Hall from Norfolk, Virginia Beach and Camp Lejeune, North Carolina last weekend.

The amphibious ready group is deploying to provide assistance in Europe and the Middle East.

