Two hurt in accident involving Suffolk city vehicle

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A two-car accident involving a Suffolk city vehicle closed part of Carolina Road Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to the 4200 block of Carolina Road at 2:30 p.m.

Police say a city truck hailing a trailer had stopped in the roadway and was hit from behind by an SUV. The SUV ended up driving on top of the trailer before flipping over and landing on its roof.

The driver of the SUV, a woman, had minor injuries, but did not need to be taken to the hospital. The driver and passenger of the city vehicle were taken to Sentara Obici Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV received a summons for reckless driving.

Traffic was detoured onto White Marsh Road while Carolina Road was shutdown. The road has since reopened.