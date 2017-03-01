System brings severe weather threat to Hampton Roads region

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A strong weather system moving across Virginia is threatening to bring severe storms to the Hampton Roads region Wednesday evening.

Watches and warnings for severe thunderstorms increased across the state Wednesday, as the system moved closer to the region.

Much of the viewing area was placed under an enhanced risk for severe weather Wednesday. Northern portions of the area — including the Middle Peninsula and Eastern Shore — were placed under a severe thunderstorm watch early Wednesday afternoon.

The watch also included to areas including Accomack, Gloucester, Williamsburg and Northampton, Virginia.

Super Doppler 10 Meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler reported that the system was threatening to bring strong, gusty winds — and possibly severe and damaging winds.

Strong winds have already caused some impact in the region. Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel officials tweeted that wind restrictions were set at Level 2, with winds in excess of 47 mph.

A wind gust knocked over a door panel at the Greenbrier Mall in Chesapeake late Wednesday morning.

Lots of wind damage reports from these storms to our west. (These reports are from the last 6 hours.) pic.twitter.com/BTKTAhbzxP — Ashley Baylor WAVY (@Ash_Baylor) March 1, 2017

Hail is also a realistic scenario with this system, with small to large-sized hail possible. The chance for a tornado Wednesday evening is low, but Jeremy reports that it is not zero.

A strong, spring-like system caused tornadoes in the central portions of the country Tuesday, resulting the deaths of at least three people.

Stay up to date on the latest forecast information through WAVY’s Super Doppler 10 Online and on WAVY News 10.