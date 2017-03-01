Second witness describes incident with vet at Hampton VA Medical Center

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A second eyewitness came to 10 On Your Side about the alleged beating of a veteran at the hands of Hampton VA Medical Center police.

After WAVY News reported about what Ronnda Morris said she saw Monday, another witness, Eric Dodson, came forward.

The new witness saw what was reportedly the first attack on the veteran. Dodson said the two police officers then dragged the veteran to another room, where there was another attack.

Ronnda Morris took to Facebook Live when she saw what turned out to be the second attack.

“I am right here at the VA and you can see that I am here,” Morris says in the video. “I’m going worldwide to let you know what is going on — a voice for the voiceless. I am live right here in the VA hospital because I just saw a man get beat down… They beat him on his chest and they ran him into this door right here.”

When Morris first arrived in the Hampton VA, she saw two VA police officers walking past her. They ended up in a waiting area with other veterans waiting for service. Dodson was there and watched what he describes as an unprovoked attack against a patient that has visible mental issues.

“The white cop hit him in the stomach, and that’s when his arm came loose. Then he hit him in the ribs, and then they grabbed his arms, and put handcuffs on and they picked him up,” Dodson said.

Dodson claims the officers then dragged the veteran.

“He just kept saying, ‘I’m with Navy SEAL Team 6.’ He gave his social security number and his name.”

The patient was taken to where Ronnda Morris was waiting. On Facebook Live, she described what happened in another separate attack.

“They beat him on his chest, and they ram him into the door right here.”

10 On Your Side brought Morris and Dodson together by phone to compare stories.

Ronnda Morris said, “I was standing literally right in front of the entry of the emergency room.”

Talking this out, Morris realizes the veteran actually had on handcuffs during the encounter she saw, but didn’t realize that because his back was away from her.

“I didn’t see him harm nobody, or say anything to nobody,” Dodson said. “He just seemed like he was friendly, but the people he was hugging knew there was something wrong with him… I don’t know why they beat him like that, like he’s a bum off the street. To me, the way they were treating him was wrong. If you have a person who served this country, you need to come on and give them a little bit of respect.”

The Hampton VA said they were investigating the incident. Now, however, the hospital says it has no further comment. The administration says due to the investigation, they have nothing further to say, can provide no surveillance video and will not share any information about disciplinary action taken.