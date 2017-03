VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Health Department says a rabid black and white cat was found in the Pungo area of Virginia Beach Wednesday.

Officials say the cat was found in the 900 block of Princess Anne Road.

If you or anyone you know has been bitten or scratched by any cat or animal in this area, or know of a litter of kittens in this area, please call the Virginia Beach Health Department at 757-518-2700.