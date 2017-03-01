Light pole falls on vehicle on Northampton Blvd. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A light pole fell on a vehicle on Northampton Boulevard Wednesday afternoon.

The vehicle was headed westbound and was near the intersection of USAA Drive when the pole fell across it, around 1:40 p.m.. According to police, the driver is going to be ok.

The driver told police she was stopped at the stop light when a gust of wind blew and the pole fell across her windshield. Hers was the only vehicle hit.

Wind gusts observed at the time were around 50 mph.

Virginia Dominion Power is on scene repairing the pole. There are traffic delays in this area while police work to clear the scene.

