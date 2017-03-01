Only On 10: Murder suspect swears he’s innocent; will represent himself in court

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man accused of killing a former sailor tells 10 On Your Side he is innocent.

Eric Saub is accused of killing Jean Marie Smith back in 2015. Her body was found in a wooded area of Isle of Wight County.

Saub will take his innocence plea to court this summer, where he will defend himself.

“I feel the truth is on my side,” Saub said.

Saub says he will prove his innocence on his own.

“My [last] attorney tried to set trial without any investigations done at all,” he said. “I may not have experience in courtroom procedures, but I’ve read enough cases to know what the standard of proof is.”

Police said on April 15, 2015, Smith and Saub returned from Florida together. Surveillance footage captured the two at a gas station in Courtland in Isle of Wight County that morning. It’s the last time, police said, anyone other than Saub saw her alive.

“There is evidence that Jean Marie and I had a great day together, parted ways. Both of us were healthy and happy,” Saub said.

Saub said the two left Isle of Wight County and went to Newport News to a park.

Deputies said they found Smith’s body in Isle of Wight County. An autopsy showed her time of death as the afternoon of the same day Saub and Smith passed through Isle of Wight.

10 On Your Side asked Saub: “Where did you drop her off? Where was the last place you saw her?”

“I can’t reveal that because it’s part of my trial strategy,” Saub said.

Before he finished talking, Saub again proclaimed his innocence.

“I loved Jean Marie as a sister, I know her family loves her,” he said. “Her friends love her and everybody wants justice.”