Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam kicks off campaign tour in Hampton

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam made a stop in Hampton Wednesday to kick off his Virginia Values tour campaign.

Northam, a Democrat, is running to replace Terry McAuliffe as Virginia’s next governor. He’s up against Democrat Tom Perriello, a former congressman, as well as Republicans Frank Wagner, Ed Gillespie and Corey Stewart.

Dozens packed the Queens Way Soul Cafe to hear Northam speak Wednesday.

The lieutenant governor spoke on a variety of issues including helping veterans, fixing the healthcare system, and reforming education.

Northam says one of the biggest challenges our state currently faces is opioid abuse.

“We’ve lost over 1,000 Virginians to opioid overdose and so, it’s something we need to wrap our arms around and defeat the challenge of that. It doesn’t discriminate. The people you least expect could have problems with opioid addiction. We just want to make sure folks out there who need help know we’re out here and we want to help you.”

Northam hosted another meet and green at O’Connor Brewing in Norfolk later Wednesday evening.