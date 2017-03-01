Longtime Tides General Manager Dave Rosenfield dies at 87

This is a story the Sportswrap aired on Dave Rosenfield in 2012.

NORFOLK (WAVY) – The first ever general manager in Norfolk Tides history, Dave Rosenfield, has passed away. He was 87-years-old.

Rosenfield had been battling health issues for the past few years, and suffered a heart attack at his home on February 18.

“I say often, I’ve never had a job and if I died tomorrow life does not owe me a thing, I’ve had a great life and it’s all revolved around the game,” Rosenfield told the Sportswrap back in 2012.

One of the most respected and well-known sports figures in Hampton Roads history, Rosenfield was named Minor League Baseball’s “King of Baseball” in 2004, and served as the Tides’ general manager from 1963 to 2011.

He’s also been inducted into the International League Hall of Fame and the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame.

“(I) Had a great family, I’ve had two wonderful wives, it’s been a joy to be here,” said Rosenfield in the same 2012 interview. “I hope I can stick around awhile, If I leave tomorrow, it’s been fun.”

“Our entire organization is devastated at this news” said Tides President Ken Young in a statement released by the team. “Dave was instrumental to the success of the Tides for over 50 years, and baseball in Hampton Roads won’t ever be the same without him. Our thoughts and prayers are with Dave’s family as we mourn the passing of a Minor League Baseball icon.”

“Rosey’s passion for the game of baseball was unmatched, and that was obvious to anyone who was ever fortunate enough to cross paths with him” said Tides General Manager Joe Gregory. “His knowledge, guidance and friendship was appreciated by so many people across the baseball industry, and he will be sorely missed.”