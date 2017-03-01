Living History, Magical Adventures & More Are Happening This Weekend

Friday, March 3 – Saturday, March 4 : Cornhole For The Cure @ Norfolk Collegiate High School

Looking for food, fun and entertainment this weekend? We’ve got you covered with Cornhole for the Cure! There will be food, cheap beer and a silent auction not to mention some competitive corn hole games happening all weekend.

The event is free to attendees, $25 for all competitors AND all of the proceeds raised from the event will go directly to Susan G. Komen Tidewater. So come out to Norfolk Collegiate High School, Friday 5-10 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m.– 10 p.m.. For more details, head over to hrscene.com.

Saturday, March 4 – Saturday, March 5 : Battle of Hampton Roads @ The Mariners Museum

The Battle of Hampton Roads weekend is here! This Saturday and Sunday there will be cannons firing, reenactments and tons of interactive family events. Meet good ‘ole Abraham Lincoln as you learn and explore fun historical details about the 155th anniversary of the battle of the ironclads.

Saturday night features History Bites – where local restaurants and caterers prepare their best Civil War era dishes as they compete for the coveted cast iron skillet award! Bring your family and friends out to this free event Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at The Mariners Museum in Newport, News.

Saturday, March 4 : Hurrah Players : Disney’s Aladdin @ The American Theatre

Take a magic carpet ride this Saturday when you come out to see Disney’s new Broadway version of Aladdin. The Hurrah Players will make the timeless love story come to life by featuring all of your favorite songs from the film, stunning costumes and much more.

Explore new adventures with Aladdin as he gets goes from street rat to happily ever after with Princess Jasmine! Genie says, ‘Your wish is my command. “So make your wish to get out of the house, and come to see the Disney’s Aladdin. Saturday at The American Theatre starting at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $15.

Friday, March 3 – Sunday, March 5 : 24th Annual McDonald Garden Center Outdoor Show

The 24th Annual McDonald Garden Center Outdoor Show is back! This year’s theme for the Outdoor Show is FLOWER POWER! Get groovy with all things green as you check out the unique, custom exhibits and meet some of your favorite WAVY TV and FOX43 personalities! The event is from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. at the McDonald Garden Center.