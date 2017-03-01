HU president discusses meeting with President Trump

Related Coverage Trump signs executive order on black colleges

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Two local college presidents say they are hopeful after a series of meetings with President Trump and his staff.

President William Harvey of Hampton University, and Eddie Moore of Norfolk State University, were among about 100 leaders of historically black colleges and universities, in Washington for two days. Some of them say they lost 30 to 40 percent of enrollment over the past eight years.

President Trump seemed to let the college leaders know he heard their pleas for help, when, in the beginning of his speech to both chambers of Congress Tuesday night, Mr. Trump marked the conclusion of Black History Month, while also saying, “We are reminded of our nation’s path towards civil rights and the work that still remains to be done.”

Dr. Harvey cited shrinking financial aid, saying, “Parent plus loans were down, Title 3 and Title 4 loans was down, Pell Grants were down and some of the Pells were eliminated.”

President Harvey cited the need for the aid when adding, ” Historically black colleges and universities, for a very long time, have been doing a magnificent job of educating a majority of African-Americans because we have always been very open.” Dr. Harvey is hoping the Trump administration will restore money lost and even increase it to meet the need.

In his interview with WAVY News 10 anchor Don Roberts, Dr. Harvey said the news is not all bad. Hampton recently received a $13.5 million grant to help fund its minority men’s health initiative. And a lot of that research on cancer and skin care and other concerns is being conducted in the new Frank Fountain Research Center. It was built, in large part, with federal grants.

NSU President Moore said in a statement to WAVY News, “I believe the meetings (with President Trump’s staffers and members of Congress) were productive and we had an opportunity to address both the President and the Secretary of Education on the critical needs of the members of our organizations.”

Both presidents are hopeful as the budget process begins. Now they wait to see how much money and opportunities for HBCU’s make it to the president’s desk.

Full statement from NSU President Eddie N. Moore, Jr.:

I am truly grateful to the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, NAFEO, and the UNCF for arranging the opportunity for HBCU Presidents to meet with both the Executive and Legislative branches of our government. I believe the meetings were very productive and we had an opportunity to address both the President and Secretary of Education on the critical needs of the members of our organizations. We expressed a need for an unrestricted investment so that each campus could meet their greatest needs. After two days of discussion, it is clear that simply enhancing any of the existing programs would not necessarily meet the needs of all member institutions. I am also delighted that Representative Robert C. “Bobby” Scott (D-VA) made it possible for me to meet with numerous members of the House Democratic Caucus where I had an opportunity to address our needs with Representative Don Beyer (D-VA) and House Democratic Leader, Nancy Pelosi (D-CA). He also made arrangements for me to sit in the Gallery to hear the President’s Address and witness the reactions first hand. During my 20 plus years of serving as a University President in the Commonwealth of Virginia, these past two days have been the most effective for me to have had an opportunity to participate in the federal budgetary process. I thank the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, NAFEO, and the UNCF, along with Congressman Scott for making this possible.