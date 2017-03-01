Home security camera catches man breaking into cars

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News resident came to 10 On Your Side after his car was broken into. Steve Wyatt had home security video of the break-in that he wanted to share.

“You feel absolutely violated,” Wyatt said. “It feels awful.”

Wyatt lives along Seasons Trail. Unfortunately, he knows the feeling of being a victim too well.

“I got hit last year twice last year,” he said. “They stole the GPS units out of my truck.”

Earlier this week, another thief visited the Wyatt home. What the suspect didn’t know was that someone was watching.

“That’s why I put the security cameras in, because even with the cars locked, they still come by.”

Wyatt’s security system captured a man walking up to his car door, which was unlocked.

“You see him open up the seats, pull everything out. He goes through the door and he goes though the glove box,” Wyatt said.

The man only got away with some loose change, but Wyatt says what he took from his family can’t be replaced.

“The worst part is having kids and worrying about them. The one who’s window is right there is having trouble sleeping, because for him the Boogey Man is now real.”

Wyatt admits he should have locked his doors.

“Leaving my car unlocked is not a crime, but what these guys are doing is,” he said. “That’s a big difference. I’m hoping somebody will recognize him and do what’s right and call in and turn him in.”