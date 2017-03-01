Multiple arrests made in Hampton Roads ATF investigation

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Federal, state and local law enforcement are conducting a major enforcement operation throughout Hampton Roads Wednesday.

Multiple arrests have been made throughout the region in connection to the investigation. Authorities say evidence has been recovered, but they could not yet discuss specifics of what was confiscated.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) confirmed to 10 On Your Side that they are leading the investigation.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia also tweeted that they are partnering with law enforcement on this operation.

We are partnering with federal, state, and local law enforcement on a major operation today in Norfolk. Details coming later today. — U.S. Attorney EDVA (@EDVAnews) March 1, 2017

10 On Your Side’s Liz Kilmer reports that a man was apparently detained outside of Entertainment Galore on Old Ocean View Road in Norfolk. Investigators have been going in and out of the business. A spokesperson for Norfolk police says this is part of the ATF investigation.

WAVY viewers also reported seeing a large police presence at Twin Canal Village Apartments in Virginia Beach.

10 On Your Side’s Brandi Cummings is working to learn more about this developing story. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Twin Canal Village Apartments Police Presence View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Twin Canal Village Apartments in Virginia Beach (Photo courtesy WAVY viewer) Twin Canal Village Apartments in Virginia Beach (Photo courtesy WAVY viewer)