Former W&M research biologist sentenced for possession of child porn

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A former research biologist for the College of William & Mary was sentenced to one year in prison Wednesday for possession of child pornography.

46-year-old Michael Wilson, of Richmond, pleaded guilty in November to four counts of possession of child porn. He was sentenced to five years behind bars, with four years suspended.

Wilson was a research biologist at the Center for Conservation Biology, located off of Ironbound Road. He had been at the school since 2004 and earned a master’s degree there as well. He is no longer employed with the school.