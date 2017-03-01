Driver charged after car backs into woman, dog in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An elderly woman and one of her dogs were hit Wednesday morning as a car was backing up in Norfolk. The driver has been charged.

Officers were called to the scene on Early Street around 10:15 a.m.

Police say they found that a 65-year-old woman was walking her two dogs across the street and was hit by a Hyundai Elantra that was back up.

Police say the woman and one of her dogs — a year and a half old poodle mix — were hit by the car.

She was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non life-threatening injuries, and is expected to make a full recovery.

The poodle mix was taken to a local veterinarian with a possible broken leg. Police say the other dog was not hit.

Police say the driver of the car, a 39 year-old man, stayed on scene and has been charged with reckless driving.

