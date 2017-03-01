Del. Rick Morris says he will not seek re-election

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Delegate Rick Morris (R – 64th District) announced Wednesday that he will not seek re-election.

Morris said in a Facebook post that he instead intends to devote more time to caring for his children.

“It’s been my honor to represent the people of Virginia and the good folks of the 64th District,” Morris’ post reads.

A grand jury indicted the delegate on a child cruelty charge in January in connection to an incident on Sept. 16, 2016, when Morris’ stepson alleges he was hit with a belt.

In a lengthy Facebook post on Dec. 19, Morris said he is confident he will be “completely vindicated.”