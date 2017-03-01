Counting Kindness – Girl Scout Hope

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – 10-year-old Hope Norris has been a Girl Scout for four years and was diagnosed with non-hodgkin’s lymphoma in the fall. As a result, she was unable to sell Girl Scout Cookies like she has in the past. Hope spent a great deal of time at the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters in Norfolk for her treatments and became close with many staff, families and other kids battling cancer. So she combined her love of Girl Scout Cookies with her appreciation for the people at CHKD.

Her family purchased many boxes of all kinds of Girl Scout Cookies to support her troop and she delivered them to CHKD with a special note attached to each from Hope. She decided to give away all the cookies they bought to bring a smile to workers and patients at the children’s hospital.

Recently, Hope got some very good news. Her doctor told her she is now cancer free!