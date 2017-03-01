Convicted felons urge community, businesses to give them a second chance

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Two convicted felons sat before a crowd Wednesday night asking them to change their attitude toward violence and to become more supportive of convicted felons after their release from prison.

Peter Olanitori got five years for distributing cocaine in 2003. Markie Riddick served seven years for his role in a 2004 murder.

Both men put their shame to the side during “The Conversation: Real Talk With Ex-Felons” on Wednesday night at the New Mount Olivet Baptist Church.

“Using my brain for the wrong reason, I ended up on a different track at 14 years old and start selling crack cocaine,” explained Olanitori, who says he was unlikely candidate for prison given the fact he was raised by two parents with master’s degrees.

Both ex-cons say parents can do their part by paying attention and giving attention to their children.

Pastor and community activist Barry Randall organized the talk.

“We don’t want to wait for things to happen to start having these important conversations about why people are doing the things they are doing,” said Randall. “We learn from other people’s mistakes.”

Mayor John Rowe and Vice Mayor Paige Cherry agree Portsmouth can do more in the form of programs to keep kids busy and learning so they make good choices.

Olanitori and Riddick say jobs have been hard to come by since they’ve been released from jail, even with a college education.

Olanitori says he earned a degree from Norfolk State University in 2015 and started his own business after not getting an opportunity after sending 300 applications.

“It’s difficult because I’ve had some call backs, but we can’t get past my criminal affidavit,” said Olanitori, who wants the community to see convicts not as bad guys, but as people who want a second chance. “Given the right chance and right opportunities and not having a whole system against us, we can turn around.”