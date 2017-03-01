Bobcats Sports Program on the Rise

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – College sports are very popular here in the Commonwealth; especially here in Hampton Roads. Back in 2014, our friends at Bryant & Stratton College introduced us to their very first official sports program Bobcats Men’s Basketball team.
Fast forward three years, Bryant & Stratton College is now becoming a major competitor in local college sports. We stopped by the College’s Virginia Beach campus to talk with Market Campus Director, Jeff Thorud, about what’s next for the ever-growing Bobcats sports program.
BSC Bobcats Sports Programs
Interested? Click recruitment link at www.bryantstrattoncollege.com
Virginia Beach (757) 499-7900
Hampton (757) 896-6001
Spring 2017 Semester Begins Wednesday, May 3.
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Bryant & Stratton College