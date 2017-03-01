2017 McDonald Garden Center Outdoor Show

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If this beautiful weather had given you a case of spring fever, you’ll find plenty of inspiration to get your garden growing at the 24th Annual McDonald Garden Center Outdoor Show.

Here now to tell us more are Delisa Alvis and Jodie Woodward from show sponsors, Southern Auto Group.

24th Annual McDonald Garden Center Outdoor Show

Friday – Sunday

1144 Independence Blvd

Virginia Beach

McDonaldGardenCenter.com

To learn more about Southern Auto Group, visit DrivingSouthern.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by McDonald Garden Center.