Woman claims she saw vet roughed up by Hampton VA security officers

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A veteran says she saw two security officers beat up another veteran and patient at the Hampton VA Medical Center Monday night.

The woman who told 10 On Your Side about the alleged incident, Ronnda Morris, says she believes the patient may have had mental issues.

Morris didn’t get video of the incident, but took to Facebook Live afterwards because she was outraged by what she saw.

“I am right here at the VA and you can see that I am here,” Morris says in the video. “I’m going worldwide to let you know what is going on — a voice for the voiceless. I am live right here in the VA hospital because I just saw a man get beat down… They beat him on his chest and they ran him into this door right here.”

Administration for the Hampton VA Medical Center says they are concerned about the situation, too.

