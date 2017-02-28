VDOT worker hurt in hit-and-run accident on I-64 in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A worker contracted through the Virginia Department of Transportation was injured Tuesday morning in a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 64.

VDOT spokesman Dave Forster says a Safety Service Patrol worker was hit by a red pickup while working a separate crash on the westbound side on I-64 past Tidewater Drive.

Virginia State Police Sgt. Michelle Anaya said the area was being coned off in response to the crash, when a Ford F-150 cut through the area and hit the worker with one of the side view mirrors.

Forster says the worker was outside of their vehicle at the time of the incident. Virginia State Police troopers were called alerted to the accident around 6:10 a.m.

The worker is expected to be OK, according to Forster, and was up and walking around following the accident. Anaya confirmed Tuesday morning that the worker sustained minor injuries.

The accident caused major delays for motorists on the westbound side of I-64 Tuesday morning.

Anaya says local police as well as military bases in the area have been told to look out for the suspected vehicle. Troopers are continuing to investigate the incident.

