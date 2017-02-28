Va. Beach man to serve 35 years for sexually abusing young child

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man is facing more than three decades in prison for sexually abusing a young child.

The Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office says a judge sentenced John Michael Abbrescia on Monday to 65 years with 30 suspended.

Authorities say Abbrescia, 28, pleaded guilty last September to several counts, including forcible sodomy, object sexual penetration and custodial indecent liberties.

Between Aug. 1, 2014 and April 1, 2016, Abbrescia sexually abused a young child that he knew on multiple occasions. Authorities say he also forced the child to watch pornographic films.

When he found out that the child had disclosed the abuse, Abbrescia reportedly told the child to lie to investigators.

Abbrescia confessed to the abuse in an interview with investigators, and admitted that he was HIV-positive at the time.

His DNA was found on the child’s bed, box spring and bedroom floor.