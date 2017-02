Training grenade confiscated at Norfolk airport

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – TSA officials discovered a grenade in a carry-on bag at Norfolk International Airport.

According to Lisa Farbstein with TSA, agents confiscated it from the traveler from Virginia Beach and allowed the traveler to continue on their way. It was an inert training grenade which is not illegal, but is prohibited. The person was not cited.

Grenade that @TSA at Norfolk caught in a carry-on bag yesterday. It’s an inert training grenade, but seriously guys, don’t bring grenades. pic.twitter.com/4Br9fRXIP6 — TSAmedia_LisaF (@TSAmedia_LisaF) February 28, 2017